SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) - Remote learning will be taking place at Smyrna Elementary School for next two weeks after students and teachers were placed in precautionary quarantine for concerns over COVID-19.
There are about 53 students and eight teachers from Smyrna Elementary School, who must go on a precautionary quarantine, according to Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans.
Evans said these students and teachers are "either showing potential symptoms of COVID-19 or they are a close contact of someone who is showing symptoms."
According to contact tracing, the students live in the same neighborhood or shared the same bus route.
All students at Smyrna Elementary School will begin distance learning through September 1.
"We know this is going to be an inconvenience for some parents and that many of you likely have questions about logistics, laptop check-outs, and other issues," Evans said in a statement on Tuesday.
Smyrna Elementary School joins Christiana Middle School, which are the only two schools in Rutherford County learning strictly through distance-learning.
Evans said Christiana Middle School will reopen for in-person students on Aug. 24.
Vanessa Ritter, who is the principal of the Smyrna Elementary School, will be following up with all parents to discuss logistics and additional details.
"Again, we know this will be a hardship for some parents but we want to ensure we are maintaining a safe learning environment for our students and employees. This temporary distance-learning scenario is part of our containment and mitigation plan for COVID-19," Evans said.
Evans said Rutherford County parents should be aware of our notification procedures for COVID-19 situations:
- If there a COVID-19 situation that affects a student, classroom, etc., those parents will be notified and kept informed.
- If there is a larger situation, such as school temporarily transitioned to a distance-learning environment because of a COVID-19 situation, we will alert all parents of that school and the media.
- And of course, if there is an even larger closing, such as a cluster of schools or the district as a whole, we will alert all affected parents and media so everyone has the same information.
