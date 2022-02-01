High School Science Projects these days have come a long way from building an Exploding Volcano. At Franklin High School, what they've built is already on the move. News 4's Terry Bulger shows us.

FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - These days, high school science projects have come a long way from building an Exploding Volcano.

At Franklin High School, what they've built is already on the move. Good inventions need to last, like Edison's light bulb or Graham Bell's Telephone in the science world.

Longevity means they need two have legs. In Franklin High School, their invention does.

"I really think most everyone could do this," Colson Murray said. "They just might need to learn how to drive him around."

Murray and his 17-year-old Coding Class created a robotic dog named Cornelius. Naturally, he doesn't go anywhere without their say-so.

Quit telling me about the kids today. If they can do this, then they're probably okay.

"I think it's a pretty intuitive system," Murray said. "What's difficult is the actual programming part of him. That's what our program is really doing. We're trying to program him, not just drive him around."

Cubic controllers and compliant commands create the science.

"It's really cool," he said. "That was really all of our first reaction when we first saw it. It's the coolest thing that our class has gotten to do."

Even if the robot sneaks up on you, there's nothing to be afraid of. He walks like he's on a mission and is always too busy to snuggle.

"Every day will make it do a new trick or something that we didn't know it could do before," Murray said. "It shocks us every time."

This robot is anything but robotic.

