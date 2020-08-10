Students at Christiana Middle School will start year with distance-learning

CHRISTIANA, TN (WSMV) - Students at one school in Rutherford County will be learning virtually, due to positive cases of COVID-19.
There were two employees at Christiana Middle School who tested positive for COVID-19, according to Rutherford County Schools Communications Director James Evans.
Evans added that two other employees are exhibiting symptoms and 10 others who must complete a precautionary quarantine "because they had close contact with those individuals."
Evans did not identify the employees, who tested positive, however, he did say that some on quarantine "were members of the school’s administration and leadership team."
Due to the positive cases, Christiana Middle School will transition to all distance-learning starting on August 13, which is the first day of school.
"Now we know that this is going to cause an inconvenience for some parents and that many of you likely have questions about logistics, laptop check-outs, and other issues. The school’s principal, Dr. Kyle Nix, will be reaching out to all parents today to give you more specific information about the first week and a half of school," Evans said in a statement on Monday.
In-person classes at the school are expected to start on August 24, Evans said.
"Again, we know this will be a hardship for some parents but we want to ensure we are maintaining a safe learning environment for our students and employees. This temporary distance-learning scenario is part of our containment and mitigation plan for COVID-19," Evans said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.