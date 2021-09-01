"Bonnaroo U" is a festival immersion class at Belmont.
"It filled in 45 minutes," said Dr. Ken Spring, one of the professors of Belmont U.
Not surprising considering it includes backstage, VIP, and media passes for 20 lucky students who get to stay in air conditioned tour buses just feet from the Bonnaroo main stage.
"I'm blown away. I've never experienced anything this exciting, this huge in my college career," said senior Alex Withey.
The real draw is the once in a life time chance to interview music executives, band managers, and festival producers.
"Knowing that we get to ask them questions and get their contact information for future relationships is just a dream come true," said Withey.
"It has turned into internships and careers," said Spring.
Withey knew that with 100,000 people camping on a farm, there were bound to be hiccups.
"I mean there's weather. There's Covid. There's, you know, artists that could drop," said Withey.
But never did she or her professors anticipate Bonnaroo's announcement that they were cancelling because of rain.
"We are all still in shock. I'm still in shock. I still feel like were supposed hop on a bus at 8 o'clock in the morning tomorrow," said Withey.
The show won't go on, but class must.
So the professors are now reworking the syllabus.
"It is one thing to read about it in a book or in a paper but it is absolutely different when you see 100 thousand people and Manchester becomes the 6th largest city in the state of Tennessee," said Spring.
Seniors like Whithy are now all too familiar with having to adjust.
"I mean Covid, obviously, has taken a lot of stuff from us," said Whithy.
And now, once again, they have no choice but to just try and make the most of it.
"Just thinking positively and just going with what life throws at us," said Whithy.
