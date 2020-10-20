NASHVILLE, TN.- “It’s a pretty crazy experience. You know, just being a freshman here and you know, seeing everything going on,” Belmont Freshman James Donnelly said.
The colorful signs and posters on Belmont University’s campus are not the only indicators that the final Presidential Debate of 2020 is approaching.
“There’s road closures, there's fencing going around,” Donnelly said.
“I definitely think it’s been a little hectic,” Belmont Freshman Mary Fieler said.
“I’m actually in a running and jogging class so the fences have been a little bit-- problematic for me,” Belmont Freshman Collette Kearns said.
And it’s going to continue as we get closer to Thursday’s Presidential Debate.
Starting at noon Wednesday, parts of Belmont Blvd, Compton Avenue and Acklen Avenue will close.
The same goes for 11th Avenue, Caldwell and Delmar after 6pm Wednesday.
For the students on campus, they’ve felt the changes firsthand.
“We’re actually moving off campus. Certain dorms are moving off, Wednesday and Thursday, just for the debate. And we’ll be coming back that Thursday or Friday,” Donnelly said.
“The road closures over there are just a little bit. Cause obviously we can’t get picked up from where we usually are. But, it hasn’t been that much of an inconvenience for me,” Belmont Freshman Nina Davis said.
While it may be a headache right now, the students we spoke with say they’re just enjoying this unforgettable moment.
“Sometimes it’s a little inconvenient. Getting to classes and stuff like that. But, um, other than that--it’s pretty cool like, definitely being one of the only campuses that gets to host the event like this. Yeah, it’s just a really cool thing,” Belmont Freshman Lucas Courtney said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.