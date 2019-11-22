MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A standing ovation happened Thursday night at a basketball game in Murfreesboro.
A sixth grade student with special needs put up some points with some help from the opposing team.
John Pittard Elementary took on Mitchell Neilson. Jaden is a team manager and is a student with special needs who can't physically play basketball.
However, everyone on the court last night decided to change that. Jaden missed and missed and missed and then the crowd the erupted since he never made a shot in practice with the team for two years.
It goes to show, winning doesn't just mean scoring more points than the other team.
