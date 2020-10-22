NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Bethany Hagans is spending her day doing temperature checks, making sure people had their credentials on hand, and are wearing their wristbands indicating they have tested negative for COVID.
“It just seemed a great opportunity to be a part of history and I thought it would be a once in lifetime opportunity,” Hagans says.
She jumped at the chance to volunteer at Belmont. She and her team even designed some of the signage.
“We had the honor to design for the signage for the social distancing and COVID precautions.”
Hagans is not alone as dozens of Belmont Students are volunteering their time. Many of them are preparing to vote for the first time.
“I wanted to be part of the political process and encourage more other students to do the same thing. So, I am here doing my duty as a Belmont student. As a first-time voter, I thought it would be cool. And as a student I was honored to be here on Debate day. I think this is a wonderful opportunity and we keep saying its just magical. Belmont has always been magic but having an event like this is mind-blowing. The fact that I get to engage in this as a first-time voter as part of my future career too.”
