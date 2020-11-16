Taviette Swinson and David Sargent are both parents of four, and back in June both were apprehensive about Covid and classrooms.
"I'm itchy about bringing them back to school," said Swinson.
"Whatever is brought into the school will probably spread," said David Sargent.
Sargent was considering homeschooling and, it turns out, he's not alone.
Wilson County's enrollment is down by 500 students and Metro is down by 4,240.
"Similar occurrences are happening across the state and around the country," said Chris Henson, the Chief of Operations for Metro schools.
The break down is interesting.
In Metro, the biggest decrease in enrollment, by far, was for Pre-K and kindergarten students.
High school enrollment is actually slightly up.
Both districts are now looking ahead to the future.
With a spokesperson for the Wilson county school district said, "We believe that enrollment numbers will continue to rise becaues we feel very strongly about our Covid protocols and we believe many families recognize that."
"We know that there is the possibility that student enrollment will rebound as we go further into the in person scenario," said Henson,
If you need to enroll a student in Metro visit https://www.mnps.org/register-for-school.
If you need to enroll a student in Wilson County schools https://www.wcschools.com/domain/72.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.