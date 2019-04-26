NASHVILLE (WSMV) - News4 has learned investigators are responding to a call of a car into a building on Lischey Avenue in the Cleveland Park area.
Two people were transported by rescue crews after a student driver became confused about which pedal was in use.
The resident of the home tells News 4 that she had left on a quick trip to get some food, and came back just after the crash.
A total of four people were in the car, and the student driver at the wheel told responding emergency officials that they confused the gas pedal with the brakes, became startled by the acceleration, and steered the vehicle left into the house.
Out of the four in the vehicle, one passenger requested medical attention, and one was transported for minor injuries.
