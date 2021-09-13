NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A 17-year-old 12th grader with Hillwood High School was arrested and charged after a loaded gun was found in their backpack.
The firearm discovery was made after a random search on Monday morning. Authorities conducted the search shortly after school began.
Metro Police charged the teenager at the Juvenile Detention Center with unlawful gun possession on school property.
