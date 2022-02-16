SMYRNA, TN (WSMV) – Rutherford County officials and Smyrna High School Resource Officers charged a student with a threat against Smyrna High School Wednesday.
Officials charged a 17-year-old student with communicating a mass threat Wednesday morning, Rutherford County police officials said via Facebook.
SRO officials said the unidentified Smyrna High School student posted a threat Tuesday night.
"The post on Instagram said, 'Do not come to Smyrna High School today' with a picture of a loaded magazine of a gun," SRO Sgt. Tim Hayes said.
Rutherford County Schools is expected to expel the student authorities said on Facebook. The student is expected to appear in Juvenile Court in March.
