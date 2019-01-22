BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a school bus occurred Tuesday afternoon on Wilson Pike at Crockett Road.
There were seven kids on the school bus at this time coming from Ravenwood High School, one student and the bus driver are being transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
School bus crash on Wilson Pike. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/CY4d0913N2— Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) January 22, 2019
According to investigators on scene, the driver of the other vehicle was okay. Investigators with Brentwood Police Department said the bus driver may have suffered a medical episode and ran off the road striking the SUV.
This is the SUV involved in the school bus crash. The driver is okay. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/WPntpCNcHc— Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) January 22, 2019
According to @BTNPD - the bus driver may have suffered a medical episode and ran off the road striking the SUV. Bus driver and another student taken to the hospital. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/9beWLuYQnd— Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) January 22, 2019
The bus and the wrecked SUV were pulled away shortly before 5 p.m.
