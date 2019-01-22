BRENTWOOD, TN (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a school bus occurred Tuesday afternoon on Wilson Pike at Crockett Road.

There were seven kids on the school bus at this time coming from Ravenwood High School, one student and the bus driver are being transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

According to investigators on scene, the driver of the other vehicle was okay. Investigators with Brentwood Police Department said the bus driver may have suffered a medical episode and ran off the road striking the SUV.

The bus and the wrecked SUV were pulled away shortly before 5 p.m.

PHOTOS: Brentwood Bus Crash 1-22-2019

1 of 3

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Multimedia Producer

Joey is an award-winning multimedia producer from Augusta, GA and alumnus of the University of South Carolina-Aiken. He's happy to be Working 4 You and telling the stories of middle Tennessee on WSMV.com!

Multimedia Producer

Reporter

Edward Burch joined News4 at a reporter in December 2016.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.