CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A 6th Grade student at Pleasant Hill Elementary School brought a gun to school on Friday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
Investigators said the student showed a firearm to the other students who shared the information with administrators. School officials and the School Resource Officer were notified at 2 p.m. and made contact with the student a minute after the information was brought to their attention.
A small caliber handgun was retrieved from the student and the student was taken into custody. The investigation further found the gun was unloaded.
The student was charged with attempted aggravated assault and possession of a weapon on school property. The juvenile student is being held pending a hearing on Monday.
Parents were notified by various messenger apps from the Cumberland County School System. There was no lockdown procedure due to the containment of the situation.
An investigation is ongoing into how the teen came into possession of the gun.
