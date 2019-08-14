NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- Metro Police arrested a student with a gun at East High School in Nashville Wednesday.
According to officers, an alert student notified school officials that the 14-year-old had the .20 caliber pistol in his backpack.
When police arrived at the school, administrators escorted the officers to the school gymnasium where the 9th grader was at the time.
His backpack was located in his locker, and officers say the gun was found inside a pencil holder in his backpack. Officers say he refused to answer any questions about the gun.
Police took the student into custody, and he was charged at Metro's juvenile detention center with unlawful gun possession.
