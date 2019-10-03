NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Authorities have arrested a 16-year-old student for sending text messages to students threatening a shooting at Nashville School of the Arts.
Police say the student was a sophomore at the school and was booked at juvenile detention. She was booked on a charge of making a false report of an emergency, which is a felony.
The student said in the text messages that students had 20 minutes to leave the school, or it would be shot up.
Detectives conducted cyber investigative techniques and identified the student's cell phone as the one that created the text message.
This arrest comes just two days after a 13-year-old male student at Bellevue Middle School was arrested and charged after making verbal threats to other students concerning a shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.