A Whites Creek High School senior was arrested on Friday for bringing a gun onto school property, according to police.
Police said a student provided a tip that Michaiah Nelson, 18, was carrying a gun in his waistband, which led school officials to search the bathroom where they found the .380 caliber pistol hidden in the ceiling tile.
According to the police news release, Nelson reportedly said “you all must have found my gun.”
Nelson has been charged with unlawful weapon possession and carrying a weapon on school property. He is being held on $1,500 bond.
