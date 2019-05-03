NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A 15-year-old student was taken into custody on Friday for having a loaded gun at Pearl-Cohn High School.
Police said the School Resource Officer at the school said they arrested the ninth grader for carrying a .38 caliber revolver in his jacket pocket after receiving a tip. The gun was loaded with one round.
The student was taken to juvenile detention.
