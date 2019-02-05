NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officials with Metro Nashville Public Schools confirmed that police, medics, and school security responded to an incident Tuesday in which a middle school student was arrested for simple assault.
The incident happened at Johnson ALC School. A female middle school student was threatening a male student with a piece of glass.
According to a spokesperson from MNPS, a male student was cut while taking the glass away from the female student. The injuries were minor and were treated at the scene.
