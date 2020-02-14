CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) -- A 17-year-old was arrested after bringing a loaded pistol onto school grounds.
A School Resource Officer at Northwest High School took the student into custody after school administration received several tips from concerned students that a gun might be on school grounds.
The .380 was loaded with 11 rounds.
“This should highlight how important it is to notify officials if you suspect something is wrong,” said Sheriff John Fuson. “If it is a behavior you see or a threat you hear, the information you share can resolve a situation. I am very thankful the School Administrator and our SRO acted quickly.”
The student will be charged with felony weapons on school grounds.
