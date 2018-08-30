FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - A Williamson County middle school student is accused of making a threat toward a school last week.
According to Williamson County Schools officials, the juvenile is now in custody.
On Thursday morning, officials searched a school bus that was heading to Grassland Middle School after hearing rumors that a student on the bus had a gun. The bus was stopped around 9 a.m. on Hillsboro Road. After a thorough search, officials said they did not find a gun.
The school district said this incident is connected to the same student who is in custody.
We have received numerous inquiries regarding an incident involving one of our buses this morning. Please see the statement below: pic.twitter.com/AELnafm2aV— WCS (@WCSedu) August 30, 2018
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.