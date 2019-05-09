NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Strong winds are causing multiple downed trees and power lines across the Midstate on Thursday morning.
Problems are occurring all over Nashville and beyond. A downed tree on the 2000 block of Elliot Avenue in the Wedgewood subdivision caused an entire treetop to completely block the street. It's unclear how long it will take crews to remove the tree and despite some power lines down, it's unclear how many people are experiencing power outages.
Police tell me public work crews are on the way to clear part of this downed tree in the 2000 block of Elliot Avein a Wedgewood subdivision.The treetop is completely blocking the streetPolice haven’t been told if power has been impacted despite some power lines down pic.twitter.com/QwRrSZFzMg— Alexandria Adams (@AlexandriaaTV) May 9, 2019
Downed trees are also occurring in west Nashville on 26th Avenue and North Clifton Avenue, as well as downed tree branches blocking one lane of Burkitt Road and Battle Road in south Nashville.
A utility pole came down in south Nashville overnight on Overton Road at Brentlawn Drive.
At the time of this writing, less than 300 people on Nashville Electric Service were without power with the highest concentration of outages being less than 50 in Bellevue, Belle Meade, Forest Hills, Sylvan Park, Cayce Homes near Nissan Stadium, and two separate clusters of outages in the Indian Forest area south of Hendersonville.
Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.