NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Strong winds have caused damage and power outages throughout the state.
The tornado warning for Clay, Jackson, Macon, and Smith counties expired around 6 p.m. There was a tornado warning for Decatur County earlier in the day.
Shelby Sansone visited Donelson as crews removed a massive tree off Lebanon Pike, click here.
There have been severe thunderstorm warnings for almost all the counties in the state. Many warnings remain in effect until 8 p.m. Damage is reported statewide.
Nashville Electric Service said there was more than 130,000 customers without power, due to the storm. NES crews are continuing to assess the damage. To click your area, click here.
“NES is asking all customers to please stay away from downed power lines and broken power poles. If you see a downed line, immediately call 911. This afternoon’s storms caused widespread damage across the NES service area leaving without power," Nashville Electric Service said in a statement on Sunday.
There are so many outages that the outage phone line for Nashville Electric was down for about 30 minutes.
We are having technical difficulties with our outage phone line. Please bear with us while we work this out. Thank you.— Nashville Electric (@NESpower) May 3, 2020
Nashville Electric said the line has been restored by 5:30 p.m.
Crews are working "around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.” To report an outage, call 615-234-0000.
MidTnElectric crews are working to restore power to more than 40,000 customers. The outage reporting system is still down, but they are working to restore the site as soon as possible.
"Members need to be careful because trees are causing downed power lines which are hard to see in the dark," MidTnElectric tweeted on Sunday evening.
People are advised to avoid any downed wires and call 911. If you are seeing any damage and are able to send us pics/video safely, download the News4 Nashville app and hit "Send A Picture."
You can see some photos of the damage, click here.
