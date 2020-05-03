Tree down in the Wildwood subdivision in Brentwood.
Trees snapped in half and shut down Lebanon
Tree uprooted in the Brentview Estates neighborhood on Bradfield Drive.
More tree damage in the Brentview Estates neighborhood on Bradfield Drive.
A tree snapped in half in Charlotte Park.
Here is some damage in McMinnville.
Tree damage was reported throughout the state.
Here is a man standing next to some tree damage.
Fallen tree damages a car.
Fallen trees damaged a few cars.
Here is some of the storm damage in Unionville.
There is downed trees and power outages on Woodvale Drive.
A 110-year-old farmhouse and the tree is probably almost that old. No one was hurt and the house is still standing strong.
Here is tree damage in Coffee county.
There are downed Tree and power lines on 2nd Ave
There is tree damage in Estill Springs.
Storm damage in Lebanon.
The Martha Leeville Community Clubhouse was damage from the storm.
There is storm damage off Broadway
Here is some damage.
Tree fell in a front yard due to the storm on Bolton Drive in Smyrna
Tree fell over into house on Cherokee Road due to this storm.
Tree hit a home in Morrison
There was damage on Georgetown Drive off of Brook Hollow Road in West Meade.
Utility poles damage was reported in Spring Hill.
Some of the tree damage in the Cherry Hills neighborhood in Antioch
A tree limb caused some damage to a home near Antioch High School.
The storm caused some damage in Nolensville
A building was damaged in Hohenwald.
There was tree damage in Murfreesboro.
Storm damage occurred in southern Lawrence County.
Trees broke in half on a horse farm.
Four trees are down in Smyrna
There was damage at the Greenway on Stones River.
There were trees down on a front yard in Nashville.
There was tree damage in West Meade.
A downed tree damaged a truck in West Meade.
There is wind damage in Maury County.
Jesse King of Spring Hill said "Now there's a trampoline in my backyard. Slightly damaged."
As of 7 p.m., Nashville Electric Service said there was more than 130,000 customers without power, due to the storm. NES crews are continuing to assess the damage. To click your area, click here.
“NES is asking all customers to please stay away from downed power lines and broken power poles. If you see a downed line, immediately call 911. This afternoon’s storms caused widespread damage across the NES service area leaving without power," Nashville Electric Service said in a statement on Sunday.
There are so many outages that the outage phone line for Nashville Electric was down for about 30 minutes.
We are having technical difficulties with our outage phone line. Please bear with us while we work this out. Thank you.
Nashville Electric said the line has been restored by 5:30 p.m.
Crews are working "around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.” To report an outage, call 615-234-0000.
MidTnElectric crews are working to restore power to more than 40,000 customers. The outage reporting system is still down, but they are working to restore the site as soon as possible.
"Members need to be careful because trees are causing downed power lines which are hard to see in the dark," MidTnElectric tweeted on Sunday evening.
There was damage to a number of trees and limbs at Andrew Jackson's Hermitage property in Nashville. The limb hit the roof of a mansion as well.
"At this time, there does not appear to be any damage to it or any of the buildings on site, fortunately. The complete extent of the number of downed trees is not currently known. Like most in the Nashville area, The Hermitage is without power, and we have plenty of clean-up ahead of us," Ann Dee Jones, who is with the Andrew Jackson Foundation, said in a statement on Sunday.
None of the trees damaged were more than 75 years old, Jones said.
There was widespread power outages, uprooted trees, road closures, and damage to homes in Lawrence County, according to Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County EMA. The extent of the damage is not known at this time, but firefighters and sheriffs are working along with the Lawrence County Highway Department to clear the debris.
A communications tower at the West End Fire Hall collapsed and Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County EMA said that cut off emergency communications in western Lawrence County.
People are advised to avoid any downed wires, trees or limbs and call 911.
