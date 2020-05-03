Storm damage

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Strong winds have caused damage and power outages throughout the state. 

The tornado warning for Clay, Jackson, Macon, and Smith counties expired around 6 p.m. There was a tornado warning for Decatur County earlier in the day. 

Shelby Sansone visited Donelson as crews removed a massive tree off Lebanon Pike, click here.

There have been severe thunderstorm warnings for almost all the counties in the state. Many warnings remain in effect until 8 p.m. Damage is reported statewide. 

As of 7 p.m., Nashville Electric Service said there was more than 130,000 customers without power, due to the storm. NES crews are continuing to assess the damage. To click your area, click here. 

“NES is asking all customers to please stay away from downed power lines and broken power poles. If you see a downed line, immediately call 911. This afternoon’s storms caused widespread damage across the NES service area leaving without power," Nashville Electric Service said in a statement on Sunday.  

There are so many outages that the outage phone line for Nashville Electric was down for about 30 minutes. 

Nashville Electric said the line has been restored by 5:30 p.m. 

Crews are working "around the clock to restore power as quickly and safely as possible.” To report an outage, call 615-234-0000. 

MidTnElectric crews are working to restore power to more than 40,000 customers. The outage reporting system is still down, but they are working to restore the site as soon as possible.

"Members need to be careful because trees are causing downed power lines which are hard to see in the dark," MidTnElectric tweeted on Sunday evening.

There was damage to a number of trees and limbs at Andrew Jackson's Hermitage property in Nashville. The limb hit the roof of a mansion as well. 

"At this time, there does not appear to be any damage to it or any of the buildings on site, fortunately. The complete extent of the number of downed trees is not currently known. Like most in the Nashville area, The Hermitage is without power, and we have plenty of clean-up ahead of us," Ann Dee Jones, who is with the Andrew Jackson Foundation, said in a statement on Sunday.

None of the trees damaged were more than 75 years old, Jones said.

There was widespread power outages, uprooted trees, road closures, and damage to homes in Lawrence County, according to Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County EMA. The extent of the damage is not known at this time, but firefighters and sheriffs are working along with the Lawrence County Highway Department to clear the debris.

A communications tower at the West End Fire Hall collapsed and Lawrenceburg/Lawrence County EMA said that cut off emergency communications in western Lawrence County.

People are advised to avoid any downed wires, trees or limbs and call 911.

If you are seeing any damage and are able to send us pics/video safely, download the News4 Nashville app and hit "Send A Picture." You can see some photos of the damage, click here. 

 

