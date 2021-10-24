SHELBYVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office will provide a strong presence of law enforcement after a threat was made against students and faculty at two schools in the county, the sheriff’s office said on Saturday.
The sheriff’s office said it is aware of a threat made against students and faculty at Shelbyville Central and Harris Middle and would have a “strong presence” of law enforcement at the schools on Tuesday. Students do not attend school on Monday because of fall break.
A similar threat was reported at St. Joseph Central High School on Friday and three juveniles are in custody.
If you have information about the threat, contact the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 931-684-3232.
