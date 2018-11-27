The owner of a string of cell phone stores in Nashville is fed up, he wants the people who robbed two of his stores caught and put in jail. Now, he's offering a reward.
The surveillance video is frightening.
On November 17, a man wearing a mask and carrying a gun walked into the Absolute Wireless store on Trousdale Drive, helping himself fto cash and cell phones.
A week later another Absolute Wireless store was hit, this time two men with guns robbed the store on Lebanon Pike.
Absolute Wireless owner Robert Hartline said enough is enough.
"I am offering a $5,000 reward to get these people prosecuted and behind bars, they do not need to be victimizing people in Nashville with a gun."
In addition to the robbery of the two Absolute Wireless stores, other cell phone stores were robbed in the same way in Smyrna and Donelson.
Metro Police believe all of the robberies are connected and are being actively investigated.
Hartline said all of his workers are trained to follow a safety protocol-- Never argue, never resist, give them what they want.
During the robberies, Hartline's workers did notice one particular description that stands out.
"The criminal is masked, but he had really pretty hazel eyes, that's what I was told by my team, having a gun pointed at them..."
Hartline believes because they got away with one robbery, they might be gutsy enough to think they can pull off other robberies.
"Maybe they don't realize what a felony conviction of armed robbery would mean, but it means prison time, plenty of prison time."
