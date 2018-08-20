It may seem like kid stuff, but a string of BB gun vandalisms is adding up to big bucks in Clarksville.
"Me and her, we've been through a lot together," said Gabriel Byrd of Clarksville, referring to her mom. "It's just made us a lot closer. We just encourage each other to stay strong."
Byrd said she doesn't let anyone harm her mom. She said that's why she's so angry someone sped past their Dale Terrace home and fired out the window as they went. It was just BBs that hit the car and house windows, but Byrd said her mom didn't know that while it was happening.
"I was about to get up, walk out the house and storm over here," she said. "I thought somebody was trying to hurt me and my mom. I don't like when people mess with people I love. There's just a side of me that goes into protective mode."
Byrd's found out they weren't the only target.
Clarksville police said there were eleven BB gun vandalisms of vehicles over the weekend all across the city.
The streets hit were Golden Eagle Way, Maple Park Dr., Dale Terrace, Winding Bluff Way, Preston Dr., Grassmire Dr., Milestone Circle, Cyprus Ct., Stonebrook Dr., Hietts Ln and Broadmore Dr.
Police said the damages of all these together is more than $8,000.
"People these days will do anything to hurt people," said Byrd. "That's the way I look at it."
While police search for who did the damage, Byrd said she doesn't want anyone scaring her mom like that again.
"Just stay away from me is all I've got to say," Byrd continued. "Don't go after people that have families cause that's just messed up."
