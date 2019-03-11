A section of Interstate 65 South manufactured with an advanced-type of asphalt in 2014 is already deteriorating and will cost the state $877,000 to repair, a News4 I-Team investigation found.
A News4 photojournalist noticed how the stretch of interstate after the Millersville exit appears to be crumbling but didn’t look like potholes.
TDOT confirmed that the stretch of interstate should have lasted 12 years but instead will need repaving this week, just five years after it was initially paved.
That section of the interstate is made up of OGFC asphalt, which is designed to allow rainwater to drain through, as opposed to letting rainwater pool on top, all to avoid accidents like hydroplaning.
Mark Woods, TDOT pavement engineer, said the problem isn’t with the asphalt itself, but that the contractor didn’t mix it properly and poured it when it was too cold.
“The contractor awarded the work didn't follow the best practices when placing it,” Woods said.
A spokeswoman for TDOT said because the project concluded in late 2014, the state is unable to go back to the contractor to seek retribution.
Woods added that the crew that handled that particular stretch of I-65 disbanded after the project.
A News4 I-team investigation found the I-65 stretch isn’t the first usage of OGFC asphalt that had to be repaved.
Interstate 75 in McMinn County, between mile marker 39 and a bridge at State Route 30, also had a 9-mile long stretch of interstate with OGFC asphalt that required repairs.
Woods said in both cases, the problem was with contractors learning the new asphalt.
“There's a learning curve to pavement,” Woods said.
Because the mistakes were caught earlier and in smaller locations on I-75, Woods said the cost was lower, potentially around $100,000.
As for the cost for the I-65 stretch, TDOT spokeswoman BJ Doughty said because the state’s $4.9 million snow and ice budget has barely been touched this year, they are hoping that they can use some of that assigned money to offset the costs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.