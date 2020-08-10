NASHVILLE, TENN. (WSMV) - During stressful events, like the global pandemic we’re in right now, losing large amounts of hair is more common than you might think.
“When there’s a big stress, whether it’s physical or emotional, you get sick. This could be things like financial stress, medications, anxiety – really any big shock to your system can push up to 50 percent of those hairs prematurely into your shedding phase.”
Cleveland Clinic Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal says it can take two to three months for hair to start to fall out or shed from stress.
This is why many doctors say we're starting to see more people showing signs of hair loss now, months into the pandemic.
Just know shock hair loss isn't unusual, in fact, doctors say many times it happens to women a few weeks after childbirth.
The good news – the hair usually does grow back.
To try and prevent this hair loss at all, add activities that reduce stress into your day.
“Exercise, take care of yourself make sure you’re eating a well-balanced diet,” Kheterpal said. “We know things like protein are the building blocks for our hair or skin our nails so make sure you’re eating a diet you know that has a higher protein.”
Antioxidants and multivitamins can help strengthen hair and rebuild it. If you lose hair and it doesn't grow back talk to your doctor about the best next steps.
