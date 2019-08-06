NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A concern for children when they head off to school is the amount of stress they will experience.
Stress can lead to headaches or even in some cases, migraines.
Parents are encouraged to try and make sure their children are getting enough sleep and drinking enough water. Getting enough sleep and staying hydrated can help keep headaches at bay.
If your child has recurring headaches, you should schedule a visit with their primary care provider who can refer them to a specialist if needed.
News4's Lauren Lowry has more on this concern.
