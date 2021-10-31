NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Between a slowing metabolism and an often more sedentary lifestyle, keeping the weight off as we age can get more complex with every year.
However, aerobic activity such as walking or jogging may not be the key to keeping fit. News 4 takes a closer look at how strength training could be a key component to mid-life thriving.
Sue Veight is on a mission to stay healthy for herself, her kids, and her grandkids.
"They came up with a pseudo dance, so I was able to squat down low and come back up," Veight said. "And, you know, at 67, that's fun to do with your grandkids."
Veight said she wants to keep having.
"I feel as though I've been able to kind of slow down the aging process," Veight said.
TNB Fitness owner Tash Weddle said, "muscle mass and strength are two top predictors of lifespan."
That's why Weddle said she places such a large emphasis strength training with her clients.
"You're gonna be able to function better. You're probably going to have less pain and the more muscle mass you have," Weddle said. "But muscle mass is one of the things we can control that determines a big chunk of our metabolism, and so that plays in to maintaining a healthy weight down the line."
Weddle said, don't let lack of education or injury discourage you.
"Unfortunately, a lot of women think that they can't lift weights, and they just haven't been taught how," Weddle said. "Learning proper form is critical and working around pain and asymmetries and movement dysfunction is important, so you know having help is always a great thing."
Help that pushed Veight to do things she never thought she'd be able to do.
"Within three months, I was doing full chin-ups, full pushups, weight training, Full body strength, cardio, flexibility," Veight said. "If you're going to be a good support person and a good mother and grandmother, you've got to be able to love yourself and prioritize yourself first."
Weddle also offers a program for women looking to transform their overall health through nutrition and fitness coaching. For those concerned about costs, the program provides grants and sets fees on an income scale.
