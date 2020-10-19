FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - The Franklin Police Department is airing on the side of caution this Halloween when it comes to pedestrian safety. It's uncertain how many will be participating in festivities, but several roads will be closed in the Historic Downtown district.
Officers will close West Main Street and Fair Street to vehicle traffic between 7th and 11th Avenues, and 9th Avenue between Natchez Street and 96W from 5 PM to 9 PM for trick-or-treaters on Saturday, October 31st.
Officers also remind citizens that children are at higher risk of being hit by a car on Halloween than any other night. They offer these reminders:
- They often choose to take the shortest route, which may mean darting out between parked cars rather than taking the safer route of crossing at corners.
- They are not good at evaluating potential traffic threats.
- They are more likely to ignore their peripheral vision and are generally less attentive to their surroundings.
- They tend to take more risks.
- They cannot cross the street as rapidly as adults.
- They may be distracted by other children’s costumes and actions, and home decorations.
