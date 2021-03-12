NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – While some businesses have reopened and construction continued, there are talks of more street access for cars coming soon to 2nd Avenue in Nashville.

“Everybody’s working hard. We got a lot of activity, but there’s nothing really new to report,” Ron Gobbell, who is the mayor’s appointed Project Manager for the 2nd Avenue Rebuild effort, said

In a virtual meeting about the 2nd Avenue rebuild, it’s clear it’s been a slow and grinding process.

Right now, a portion of 2nd Avenue from Broadway to Commerce is open to pedestrians. But there are talks of opening the street to cars soon.

“Like any construction site, it can be dangerous,” Gobbell said. “And we have about a dozen contractors working there, and they’re working together well, but we are trying to make sure it goes smoothly.”

One new addition this week was the trees lining 2nd Avenue decked out in lights. The trees are a sign of hope and new beginnings in the months ahead.

Businesses and homeowners impacted by the bombing can apply for a Small Business loan by the end of the month. To download a loan application, click here.