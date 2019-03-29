FRANKLIN, TN (WSMV) - Cannon Street near Franklin Elementary will be closed beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday to repair a sinkhole.
Beginning Monday, parents dropping off students at Franklin Elementary will enter the school from Battle Avenue and exit using Fairgrounds Street to Columbia Avenue.
MAC and Head Start students will be dropped off and picked up at the south entrance of the Franklin Special School District Annex and exit via Fairground Street to Columbia Avenue.
The repairs are expected to last until April 5.
Franklin Police will have officers on hand to exist with expected congestion.
