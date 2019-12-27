Hundreds of Metro police officers will be in downtown Nashville and the Bicentennial Mall on New Year’s Eve for the city’s annual celebration.

More than 100,000 people are expected for the Music City Midnight: New Year’s Eve in Nashville event. On New Year's Eve in 2018, Centennial Park played host to an estimated 175,000 people.

Watch Music City Midnight LIVE on News4 WSMV Just in: Stevie Nicks just announced as special guest for this year's Music City Midnight! Read more below:

The following streets will be closed near the Bicentennial Mall: Harrison Street, from Fourth Avenue to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard Fifth, Sixth and Seventh Avenues from James Robertson Parkway to Jefferson Street Junior Gilliam Way from Fourth Avenue to Fifth Avenue.The northbound right lane of Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from 10th Circle North to Farmers Market Drive will serve as a dedicated drop-off/loading zone.

Taxis, Uber, and Lyft drivers can also pick up and drop off their customers on James Robertson Parkway between Fourth and Fifth Avenues, James Robertson Parkway from Charlotte Pike to Rosa L. Parks Boulevard adjacent to Capitol Hill, Fifth Avenue between Gay Street and James Robertson Parkway, Rosa L. Parks Boulevard from Farmers' Market entrance to 10th Circle North, and Jefferson Street between Sixth and Eighth Avenues.

ADA Permitted vehicles: Drop off and pick up near Nashville Farmers’ Market accessible from Rosa L. Parks Boulevard. Vehicles will utilize event designated area in Nashville Farmers’ Market parking lot for drop-off and pick-up only.

For details on WeGo bus routes, and the New Year's Eve train schedule, visit the Transportation page at the Visit Music City website on New Year's Eve.