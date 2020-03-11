Find the free News4 WSMV app on Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV.You can stream live newscasts and replays, see the live 4WARN Weather Radar, and receive breaking news and updates.
Roku:
Navigate to the search option on your Roku.
Search for WSMV using the search panel.
Select News 4 WSMV Nashville.
For more information check the Roku Channel Store.
Amazon Fire:
Navigate to the search option on your Amazon Fire stick.
Search WSMV using the search panel.
Select News 4 WSMV Nashville.
For more information visit the Amazon Fire TV App store.
Apple TV:
Navigate to the search menu on Apple TV.
Search for WSMV.
Select News 4 WSMV Nashville under Apps.
Select "open" to download.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.