MADISON, TN (WSMV) - Stratton Elementary School and Madison Middle School on West Old Hickory Blvd. are being evacuated due to a gas leak in the area.
Both schools are being dismissed early and parents will be notified of the location to pick up their children.
This story is breaking and will be updated. Stay tuned to News4 for updates.
