NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Things got a little "stranger" at the Maroon 5 concert in Nashville on Sunday night.
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown surprised the crowd at Bridgestone Arena by rapping Cardi B's lines during the band's hit song "Girls Like You."
The 14-year-old actress posted a video of her performance, saying it was "insane" and gave a shout-out to lead singer Adam Levine, calling him a "dear friend."
In one of her Instagram posts, Brown said it was an amazing night and that the crowd in Nashville was "really loud."
Brown has received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Eleven in the "Stranger Things" series on Netflix. The show's third season is expected to be released in summer 2019.
soooo 2nite was insane!!! i love @maroon5 and my dear friend @adamlevine 🔥🔥🔥
