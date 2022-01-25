NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Three women in Nashville were surprised after a stranger picked up their bill.
Three families with more than 20 kids went to dinner and were shocked to find that someone had already taken care of their large bill.
Adrian Maddox was working over the weekend at Toots West and was seated with a large party.
“The oldest kid was like 11-years-old. So, in your mind you're thinking I have this mess to clean up. But it wasn’t like that,” said Maddox.
Haylee Robuck, Kayla Miller, and Brittney Ward came in that day with their families.
Between the three women, they have a total of 25 kids. That afternoon they brought 21 of them out for dinner. The three ladies have been foster parents for about a year.
While they were at the restaurant, a stranger at the bar overheard their story.
“She was just so overwhelmed and really moved that somebody actually stood up to take care of someone else's responsibilities,” explained Maddox.
The anonymous woman decided to pick up the tab and take care of their entire bill.
“It's not often that that happens. Let alone when you have a party so big and so obnoxious. We took up three tables and two of the three tables have kids on kids all over it, “ said Haylee Robuck.
While the generous woman hoped to remain anonymous, all three moms were happy to know a stranger could be so kind.
“They assumed that we were doing good, and they paid that forward. So, I am sure at one point we will do that to another family,” said Kayla Miller.
“You know…a person taking the time out to do it out of the goodness of their heart… That's amazing,” Maddox said.
