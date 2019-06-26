NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Due to the stormy weather Wednesday evening, officials at Ascend Amphitheater have postponed Rain: A Tribute to the Beatles.
In a statement on their Twitter account, Ascend officials said, "Your safety is our first priority. Due to our continuing storms and lightning we are postponing tonight's concert. More information to come soon. Thank you for your continued patience tonight. Get home safe."
Earlier in the evening, at around 7 p.m., Ascend officials delayed entry into the venue because of lightning in the area.
Fans and staff were able to enter about an hour later.
Stay tuned to News 4 for the latest on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.