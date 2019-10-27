NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Multiple Tennessee school districts will not have classes on Monday, following widespread damage from storms Saturday.
Perry, Houston, Todd, Clarksville-Montgomery and Humphreys counties will have no school on Monday.
McNairy and Decatur County schools will be closed both Monday and Tuesday, to allow for storm cleanup and recovery from widespread damage.
The announcements were made on social media, along with an emergency declaration by the McNairy County Mayor.
