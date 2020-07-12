NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thunderstorms left thousands of Nashville Electric customers without power Sunday.

Around 6:30 a.m., Nashville Electric reported more than 14,000 customers without power. By 8 a.m., there were 4,756 customers without power. Just before 2 p.m. just over 200 people were without power.

Nashville Electric crews are working to restore power as fast as possible. To check outages in your area, click here.

Storms across the service area have knocked out power to more than 14,000 customers. Crews will restore power as quickly as possible. — Nashville Electric (@NESpower) July 12, 2020

A 4Warn Weather Alert is in effect for Sunday as severe to strong storms continue to roll through the state.

There is flooding in parts of the state including in Dickson and Maury Counties. There are also reports of lightning.

The severe flooding caused residents of the Hidden Valley Apartments in Dickson County to have to evacuate their units. The flooding occurred on the first floor and anyone with a bucket is asked to help get water out of the building.