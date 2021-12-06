NASHVILLE (WSMV) - As storms move through the area in Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, do not be surprised if you lose power in your area.
As of 5:30 a.m., several thousand people are waking up without power after the first line of storms move through.
CHEATHAM COUNTY: 851
MONTGOMERY COUNTY: 1,225
ROBERTSON COUNTY: 76
STEWART COUNTY: 676
SUMNER COUNTY: 11
DICKSON COUNTY: 52
