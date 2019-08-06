Clarksville storms

Storms move through Clarksville on Tuesday evening. (Photo submitted by Judy Jackson)

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Power outages have been reported throughout Middle Tennessee as severe storms rolled through the area on Tuesday night.

As of 9:40 p.m., more than 15,000 Nashville Electric Service customers were without power.

Cumberland Electric, which covers Cheatham, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart and Sumner counties in northern Middle Tennessee, reported more than 12,000 without power at 9:30 p.m. Most of the affected customers were in Robertson and Sumner counties.

Middle Tennessee Electric, which covers Williamson, Wilson, Rutherford and Cannon counties, reported around 2,700 customers without power.

Numerous trees and power lines across the area were reported down. There were also several calls for lightning strikes.

