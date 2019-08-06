NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Power outages have been reported throughout Middle Tennessee as severe storms rolled through the area on Tuesday night.
As of 9:40 p.m., more than 15,000 Nashville Electric Service customers were without power.
UPDATE: The outages across our system have spread to over 15,000 customers due to tonight's storms. Crews will work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Thank you for your patience.— Nashville Electric (@NESpower) August 7, 2019
Cumberland Electric, which covers Cheatham, Montgomery, Robertson, Stewart and Sumner counties in northern Middle Tennessee, reported more than 12,000 without power at 9:30 p.m. Most of the affected customers were in Robertson and Sumner counties.
Middle Tennessee Electric, which covers Williamson, Wilson, Rutherford and Cannon counties, reported around 2,700 customers without power.
⚠️FYI:⚠️ We have a number of scattered outages due to the storms moving through... the largest so far affects 90 customers along Hummingbird Rd, Jones Creek Rd, Rock Church Rd., and surrounding areas. We have a total of 150 customers w/o power. Please stay safe everyone! ⛈💡⛈ pic.twitter.com/UkVA7DLghh— Dickson Electric (@DicksonElectric) August 7, 2019
Numerous trees and power lines across the area were reported down. There were also several calls for lightning strikes.
