NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Thunderstorms moved through Middle Tennessee on Tuesday leaving scattered damage across the region.
In Lebanon winds destroyed a hangar under construction at the Lebanon Municipal Airport.
In La Vergne winds tossed a garage across a yard.
The hangar in Lebanon collapsed around 3:30 p.m. At the time, the airport manager said there were high winds in the area.
Airport manager Heather Bay said no one was hurt, but the project is back to Square One now.
“It doesn’t look like it’s going to be a total loss of the project, it’s just going to be a detour for us. We will have to restart,” said Bay.
In neighboring Rutherford County, a man’s garage ended up in his neighbor’s yard, damaging their fence at the home on Howard Woody Drive in La Vergne.
Richard Sawyers said he didn’t hear a noise coming from his garage. He also called it a shed since he stored lawn equipment and tools there along with his truck.
Sawyers said he did notice something odd when he looked outside at one point.
“I seen some items that should’ve been up under my shed that was in the yard,” said Sawyers. “I came out the back door to look, and when I got here, I saw my shed was gone. Unbelievable. I was totally shocked.”
Sawyers thinks the cost to replace the garage and his neighbor’s fence will be at least $15,000. He hopes insurance will cover the cost.
No one was hurt at the home.
People living in the Hunter’s Run subdivision are convinced a bolt of lightning sparked an afternoon house fire.
Fire crews said the fire was mostly contained to the attic.
Smoke and fire damage can be seen around the roof of the home.
Neighbors who live nearby said they heard a large crack and the next thing they knew, the home was on fire.
No one was injured at the home.
Fire crews have not determined the cause of the fire.
Power crews spent much of the afternoon trying to restore power across the area.
At one point more than 13,000 people Nashville Electric Service customers were in the dark as the storms moved through Nashville.
The heavy rain also caused some flash flooding as creeks spilled over the banks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.