NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Crews are going to have their work cut out for them Tuesday morning after a vehicle crashed into a downed tree overnight.
As severe storms rolled through Middle Tennessee Sunday, a huge tree was knocked down on Estes Road. That tree is now blocking the entire road making it impassable.
Monday night, a vehicle drove into the tree and is now stuck underneath. We don't know the condition of the driver.
The downed tree also pulled down power lines on Estes Road. While looking at surrounding homes, it seems that only some of them are affected with power outages.
