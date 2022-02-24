NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Heavy rains continue to cause problems across Middle Tennessee on Thursday.
People who remember the 2010 flood get concerned when we see a lot of rain like this.
The Cumberland River is showing a strong current this morning, but the good news is the river is still below the flood stage and it is 20 feet lower than the crest of the 2010 floods.
We are also watching other areas like Seven Mile Creek in South Nashville, which flooded last March. Some people who live along here say they left to stay with friends because of the anxiety of watching these waters rise.
One man, Michael Quinlan, moved here after that flood and knows the water could get high.
“I mean, I’ve been around, I’ve driven up and down the street quite frequently back in the day,” Quinlan said. “Always kind of knew it but you don’t really think about it. It seems like it’s gotten worse from what people say for whatever reason.”
One motorist nearly drove into a downed tree on Abbott Martin Road in West Nashville. The driver managed to stop just short of the massive tree, avoiding any severe damage to the vehicle.
The huge tree took some power lines down when it fell on the road, so residents may be dealing with power issues throughout the day.
Police and emergency personnel are at the scene. Roadblocks have been set up to prevent any vehicles from driving through as crews work to remove the tree from the road.
No injuries have been reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.