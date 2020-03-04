We all count on those emergency alerts on our phones to let us know when a tornado is close.
But News4 has learned not everyone received those alerts so we wanted to find out why.
“It tells you on those alerts to take cover now, like immediately,” said East Nashville resident Connie Taylor.
Taylor knee when she got the alert, she needed to get out of her apartment.
But Brittany Botta didn’t get the alert.
In fact she says she didn’t even know there was a tornado.
“Luckily, I live over by Vanderbilt so we didn’t get hit by the storm, said Botta.
Botta can’t help but wonder what if she was in the path of destruction?
“I think Its very important for everybody to get an alert immediately for when they need to start taking action,” said Botta.
News4 contacted Verizon, Sprint, AT&T and T Mobile to find out why some people didn’t get the emergency alerts. The phone carriers all tell News4 they target specific areas based on where the tornado is going. And depending on where you live, a lack of cell phone service could also prevent that alert from going off.
“It’s definitely important because that’s what woke me up first,” said Ashley Wright.
The phone carriers tell News4 their alert systems worked as it should have and the alerts went out immediately
Something else you want to do is check the settings on your phone to make sure the government alerts are turned on.
