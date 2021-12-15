FORT CAMPBELL, TN (WSMV) – President Joe Biden will be on the ground in Kentucky on Wednesday for his first tour of the tornado damage there.

President Biden will fly into Fort Campbell and then see some of the hardest hit areas from Saturday’s tornadoes. He’ll go to both Mayfield and Dawson Springs, Kentucky, then back to the base.

It has been five days since the tornadoes hit and since then, President Biden has signed off on emergency declarations for parts of Kentucky, Tennessee, and Illinois so survivors of the disaster they can receive federal assistance.

He expedited that major disaster declaration for Kentucky on Sunday night, covering Caldwell, Fulton, Graves, Hopkins, Marshall, Muhlenberg, Taylor, and Warren counties.

The President will likely hear stories of survival and loss while in Mayfield on Wednesday.

One of them includes a Graves County deputy, Robert Daniel, who died while leading seven inmates to safety and saving their lives.

“He was trying to make sure they all got behind some kind of particular door and a wall he thought was going to be secure,” said George, a friend and colleague of Daniel’s. “And he was pushing the last one in and that was last time that they saw him.”

“About an hour later we got a call they were able to pull him out, but he wasn’t with us no more,” said his friend, Alonzo.

The President is expected to arrive around 10 a.m. Wednesday morning and meet with local officials and citizens while on the ground.