It's that time of year again.
Nashville's most popular fish made its appearance on the ice at the Nashville Predators first playoff game Wednesday night.
At Little's Fish Market in Germantown, the demand for catfish is so high, they had to re-stock Wednesday afternoon.
"The demand hasn't been so high, up until they hit the playoffs, now everybody wants the catfish," said Chris Little with Little's Fish Market.
If you're looking to purchase one of the "instruments of crime" for dinner or other purposes, you might want to call ahead and make sure stores are in stock, because they're going quickly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.