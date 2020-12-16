NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Retailers are battling for your dollars as we count down to Christmas, with some stores now taking virtual shopping to a whole new level.
Many high-end retailers and specialty shops were thrust into the virtual shopping world when covid-19 closed thousands of brick and mortar shops this year.
Businesses that may not have been strong in the online game saw an opportunity to personalize their shopping experience.
“What you got was convenience, you got mass choice availability, you got quick access to products but what you lost was that human interaction,” said Aman Khurana, Co-CEO and co-founder of Go Instore.
Go Instore connects online shoppers with real humans to help them look for everything from diamonds to electronics.
“If there's someone who has expertise that is relevant to the product that you're looking at, we simply surface a call to action button that appears on the webpage,” said co-CEO and co-founder Andre Hordagoda.
“Within 10 to 12 seconds of you clicking a button, you can be sitting anywhere in your house, in your car at work, and you can connect to your local product expert and have a conversation with them as if you were in the store,” said Khurana. “On top of that, they can demo the product that you're interested in.”
Almost half of U.S. consumers say they've spent more money based solely on a personal experience.
So the next time you're browsing online, take a moment to see if the retailer you’re shopping offers a video chat option to discuss the product before adding it to your cart.
